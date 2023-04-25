In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 25 April 2023 10:45 am / 0 comments

An update on the special payment rate for traffic summonses as announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last week. During the month-long campaign, from April 21 to May 21, each summons can be settled at a rate of RM50, applicable to all PDRM traffic summonses that were issued in 2022 and before.

This will apply to summonses issued for non-compoundable offences, which requires offenders to go directly to court, as Bernama reports. According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim, this was being implemented for the first time by PDRM.

He said that only cases that have not completed court hearings are not eligible for discounts, because they are outside the jurisdiction of the police, adding that the offer announced by the PM is different from the PDRM discount of up to 60% in conjunction with the recent 216th Police Day commemoration.

He said that the discount being given in conjunction with Police Day had several types of examples where a summons was not eligible for discounts, these being for accident cases, non-compoundable offences and warrant-status cases.

He said the special rate as announced by the PM is different and included non-compoundable traffic offences, and called on those with outstanding fines to settle them, especially those with non-compoundable summonses.

“They should take this opportunity as this kind of offer has never been (implemented) in the history of the PDRM because we are bound by the rules, but the government sees where it can help, so we try to help as best as we can,” he said, adding that the public can pay the relevant summons online through the MyBayar Saman application or physically at all traffic payment counters at contingent and district police headquarters throughout the country.