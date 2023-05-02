In International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 2 May 2023 1:24 pm / 8 comments

Tesla has released information on battery degradation in its vehicles, according to Electrek, and the American EV maker claims that its driver batteries will lose just 12% of its capacity after 200,000 miles (320,000 km) of use.

Released as part of its 2022 Impact Report, the information on battery degradation was released by Tesla as part of its calculation of environmental impact from its electric vehicles. The website notes that the findings from Tesla refer only to battery degradation from the Model S and the Model X, which is likely due to the carmaker having more long-term data on these models.

The American EV maker also said it will begin disclosing datasets for capacities of batteries using new chemistry, which are used in the firm’s more recent vehicles, according to the report.

The recent findings of battery degradation of up to 12% revealed almost similar, if slightly worse results compared to those from Tesla’s previous Impact Report for 2021, which found that its battery packs lost 10% of capacity after the same distance of 200,000 miles or 320,000 km.

Vehicle mileage is just one factor in a battery’s retention of capacity, reported Electrek, as battery age is also a major factor. The capacity retention figures at lower mileages are likely reflective of age, while the capacity retention figures of vehicles with higher mileage values likely reflect less influence from battery age, according to the website.

The website also cites early data from newer Tesla models such as the Model 3 and Model Y, and these have also shown high retention of battery capacity, namely with degradation of less than 10% after 100,000 miles (160,000 km) and less than 15% after 200,000 miles (320,000 km), however not many examples of those models have reached such mileages yet, it said.