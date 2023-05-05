In Local News, Technology, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 5 May 2023 11:06 am / 1 comment

The Wesak Day public holiday was on May 4, which also marked what’s known as Star Wars Day. In celebration of the latter, the Star Wars Malaysia Fan Club partnered with Tesla Owners Malaysia to produce a short video featuring the Tesla Light Show function, joined by club members in costumes depicting characters from the movie franchise including Chewbacca the Wookiee.

Here, the Tesla Light Show was choreographed by Daren Yoong, who posted the video, and was demonstrated with a formation of 16 Teslas comprised of a mix of the Model S and the Model 3, where the vehicles were synced to a given music selection, which in this case was the Imperial March theme from the series.

Released towards the end of 2021, the Light Show function was launched to operate on either .mp3 or .wav audio files, which can be synced to a lighting sequence that can run for up to five minutes. As shown in the YouTube clip recorded in Malaysia – as well as a very recently uploaded one from Singapore – the Imperial March sequence spans just over three minutes.

Tesla presence in Malaysia has not been official to begin with, as units from the American EV maker in the country have arrived through grey import channels. That is set to change, as Tesla EVs will soon be available for purchase directly from Tesla Motors, MITI minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz announced on social media earlier in March this year.

The official entry by Tesla into the Malaysian market will see the American company establish a head office, and to set up Tesla Experience Centres as well as a Supercharger network. In February, we reported that Tesla Services Sdn Bhd had been renamed to Tesla Sdn Bhd in October 2022, with the change in SSM data indicating the firm’s change in operations and preparation for an official market entry.