In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 May 2023 12:35 pm / 0 comments

The second-generation Honda Brio has been given a facelift in Indonesia, a few years after the A-segment hatchback first made its debut back in 2018. Available in five variants, the Brio starts from 165.9 million rupiah (RM50,014) and goes all the way up to 243.9 million rupiah (RM73,529).

In terms of the powertrain, all variants get the same Euro 4-compliant 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. The SOHC i-VTEC mill serves up an unchanged 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels through one of two transmissions.

The first is a five-speed manual that is standard for the entry-level S Satya, while the mid-tier E Satya gets the additional option of an Earth Dreams CVT. At the top of the heap is the RS, which, like the E Satya, also gets both gearboxes to choose from.

On the Satya variants, visual changes include a new grille that now comes with a more pronounced honeycomb-patterned insert, while the chrome bar is downsized. The front apron has also been revised with T-shaped trim pieces that meet with the lower intake. Halogen headlamps are standard for the Satya options, with the E gaining LED daytime running lights as well.

The RS adopts these visual updates too, but its grille insert has a diamond pattern and an accompanying ‘RS’ badge. Specific to the RS are LED headlamps (also with DRLs), LED fog lamps, black side mirrors as well as 15-inch alloy wheels in a dark chrome finish – the S gets 14-inch steelies and the E comes with 14-inch two-tone alloys. As for the rear, the RS has a simpler trim piece on its rear bumper (no longer patterned), while the regular variants are unchanged from before.

Inside, the Brio retains the same dashboard layout as before, with notable changes being a new instrument cluster with a multi-info display and touches of ambient lighting near the shifter – the latter is found in the RS and E CVT.

The range-topper is also the only one that gets a seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and engine start, tweeter speakers, as well as red and grey accents to contrast its black-on-black cabin theme. Steering audio controls are included from the E variants onwards, as is speed-sensing auto lock.

Lesser variants make do with a 2-DIN head unit and a black/grey interior, although the whole range comes standard with an Eco indicator, digital controls for the manual air-conditioning system, dual front airbags, ABS and EBD.

The facelift also brings a new colour option called Electric Lime Metalic, which is available for the Satya and RS along with Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl. The Satya variants get Rallye Red and Taffeta White as their exclusive options, while the RS-specific hues are Stellar Diamond Pearl and a two-tone Phoenix Orange Pearl – the latter costs an additional 2.5 million rupiah (RM754).

