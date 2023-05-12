In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 May 2023 7:12 pm / 0 comments

Expanding BMW Motorrad’s lineup of big Heritage motorcycles is the 2023 BMW Motorrad R18 Octane. The R18 Roctane joins the R18 First Edition (RM149,500), R18 Classic (RM154,500), R18 Bagger (RM186,500) and R18 Transcontinental (RM198,500) in the BMW Motorrad Heritage catalogue, along with the limited edition R18 100 Years.

Powered by the biggest ever version of BMW Motorrad’s boxer twin, the R18 Roctane is a bagger styled touring motorcycle but omits the handlebar fairing of the R18 Bagger. Instead of the R18 Bagger’s touring handlebars, the Roctane gets midi ape hanger bars, placing the rider’s hands about mid-chest.

Carrying a 1,801 cc air-cooled boxer twin, the R18 Roctane, like its siblings, gets 91 hp at 4,750 rpm with 158 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. Of note is the fact the R18 engine produces 150 Nm of torque entirely through the range of 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, making the torque curve almost as flat as a tabletop.

Wheel sizing follows cruiser design trends, the Roctane getting a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel. Standard equipment is a pair of manual locking saddlebags, each with a 27-litre capacity while a windshield with auxiliary headlights and suspended turn indicator lights is an option.

Riding conveniences include three ride modes – Rain, Roll and Rock – and traction control, as well as ABS and engine drag control. Reverse using the starter motor and hill start control are available as ex-factory options, as are heated grips, anti-theft alarm and tyre pressure monitoring.

Other equipment includes adaptive LED lighting which illuminates corners and BMW Keyless Ride. Manufactured at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin-Spandau, the R18 Roctane is available in Black Storm Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic Matt and Manhattan Metallic Matt with the engine finished in Avus black metallic matt and with black high-gloss covers.