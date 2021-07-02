In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 July 2021 12:46 pm / 0 comments

Rounding up the series of updates for the 2022 BMW Motorrad range of motorcycles is the giant of the “Heritage” series, the BMW Motorrad R18 and R18 Classic. With a 1,802 cc boxer-twin, the R18, launched in Malaysia with the introduction of the R18 First Edition at RM149,500, followed by the R18 Classic at RM154,500, carries the largest two-cylinder engine made by BMW.

New colour options for the R18 are Mars Red Metallic and Manhattan Metallic Matt, joining the current Black Storm Metallic which was the only paint hue available at launch. Also on the R18 colour palette is Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titanium Silver 2 Metallic.

Selecting Option 719 for the R18 also gives you reverse assist where the R18 can be moved in reverse using the starter motor. On the Option 719 options list is Design Package Aero that provides brushed aluminium cylinder head covers and front cover and Option 719 seat, as well as a choice between Option 719 “Aero” or “Icon” wheel sets.

The Design Chrome option can be freely applied to any R18 variant and for the R18 Classic, the lower luggage holder has been redesigned to allow for the cases to be removed without disassembling the rack. Pinstriping can also be selected as an option for both Black Storm Metallic and Mars Red Metallic paints, while the R18 First Edition is now dropped from the line up.