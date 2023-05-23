2024 WSBK sees Toprak ride for BMW Motorrad WSBK

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News, WSBK / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 May 2023 11:54 am / 0 comments

Scott Redding on the BMW Motorrad M1000RR

Making a move in 2024 to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport WorldSBK factory team is World Superbike (WSBK) champion Toprak Razgatlioglu. Razgatlioglu won the championship in 2021 with Pata Yamaha and next year will campaign with ROKiT BMW Motorrad on the BMW Motorrad M1000RR.

The 26-year old Turk has competed in WSBK since 2018. Winning races in his debut season, Razgatlioglu has 168 WSBK races under his belt, resulting in 33 wins and 93 podium finishes. In his 2021 championship season, Razgatlioglu clocked 13 race wins, 29 podium places and three pole positions.

However, his fight to retain his WSBK crown in 2022 was derailed by Alvaro Bautista of Aruba.IT Ducati whilst multiple championship winning team Kawasaki Racing also threw a spanner in the works. Meanwhile BMW Motorrad Motorsport WorldSBK, formed in 2019, currently comprises of riders Scott Redding and Michael Van Der Mark.