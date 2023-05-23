GAC Trumpchi E9 in China – PHEV MPV; 2.0T, 373 PS, 1,032 km hybrid range, 106 km EV range; from RM213k

In Cars, GAC, International News / By Gerard Lye / 23 May 2023 2:41 pm / 4 comments

Chinese automaker GAC Motor has launched the new Trumpchi E9, a plug-in hybrid MPV that retails from 329,800 yuan (RM213,426) in China. The starting price is for the base Pro variant which is one of three available options, with the others being the Max at 369,800 yuan (RM239,189) and the range-topping Grandmaster at 389,800 yuan (RM252,125).

The E9 is closely related to the M8, which is another Trumpchi MPV that we reported on last September. Unlike that model, the E9 is only offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that features a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 330 Nm of torque.

The mill is joined by an electric motor rated at 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 300 Nm as well as a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). All in all, the total system output provides 373 PS (367 hp or 274 kW) and 630 Nm that enables the 2.42-tonne vehicle to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds.

The multi-mode PHEV system also comes with a ternary lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 25.57 kWh, which allows for up to 136 km of electric-only range following the CLTC, or 106 km according to the WLTC. The E9 takes 3.5 hours to charge its battery with an AC input, while DC fast charging takes 30 minutes. GAC also quotes a WLTC range of 1,032 km with all elements of the PHEV system in play as well as a fuel economy of 6.05 l/100 km.

Given its association with the M8, the E9 shares the same wheelbase of 3,070 mm. The other exterior dimensions are similar too, as the E9 measures between 5,193 to 5,212 mm long, 1,893 mm wide and 1,823 tall.

Design is what separates both models, with the E9 being the more subtle of the two. Up front, the E9’s frameless grille has a more restraint look with its slender horizontal slats compared to the M8’s bold vertical chrome bars. This is accompanied by distinctive daytime running lights that occupy the edges of the E9’s face, just below the main LED headlamps.

Along the sides, the E9 shares a familiar profile with the M8, although its D-pillars have additional trim to further accentuate the “floating roof” look. The wide-width taillights are nearly identical on both MPVs, with large L-shaped clusters linked across the tailgate.

Inside, the E9’s dashboard is a carbon copy of what you’ll find in the M8, and if you like screens, there’s plenty of them. As a start, there’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver, which is joined by a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as another 12.3-inch unit for the front passenger.

Meanwhile, the two captain chairs for second-row passengers each come with a 5-inch touchscreen to bring the screen count up to five, while a 15.6-inch display on the ceiling increases the number to six. A 16-speaker Yamaha sound system can also be optioned as an alternative to the basic 12-speaker setup.

As for other available equipment, the E9 can be had with 18-inch wheels, privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered first- and second-row seats, a manually-operated third-row bench, a powered tailgate, keyless entry and start, three-zone climate control (with a PM2.5 sensor, PM1 (CN95) cabin filter, air quality sensor and plasma air purifier), leather upholstery and a wireless charger.

The MPV also comes with a sensor suite that can contain up to 10 cameras, 12 ultrasonic radars and four millimetre wave radars. This enables ADiGO Pilot driving assistance functions such as front and rear autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, park assist and an around view monitor.