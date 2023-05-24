BMW High Voltage Expert Certification in Malaysia – training for EV technicians, first outside of Munich

In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 May 2023 4:41 pm / 1 comment

The EVs are here, but do the car companies have the experts to maintain electric vehicles? BMW Group Malaysia is training technicians specialising in EVs with the BMW High Voltage Expert (HVE) Certification programme. Led by the BMW Group Regional Training Centre located in Malaysia, the internationally recognised programme is said to be the first one outside of Munich, Germany.

“At the BMW Group, we recognise that service and repair are important points of consideration for many customers of our EV portfolio, many of which have shared concerns with the lack of technical know-how in Malaysia that dampens their interest to make the switch to EVs,” said Hans de Visser, MD of BMW Group Malaysia.

“To ensure that our customers have greater peace of mind when it comes to the ownership of their electric vehicles, we took it upon ourselves to develop an extensive network of charging infrastructure nationwide and introduced the HVE certification here to also complement the uptake of electromobility in the past few years.

“Above all, it is the determination and passion shown by our High Voltage Experts that take this programme to greater heights – despite the level of difficulty and intensive training sessions that they must undergo to receive the certification. We hope these videos capture that spirit and goes on to inspire other local technicians to also upskill to meet the rising tide of electromobility in Malaysia,” he added.

BMW Group Malaysia says that it aims to pivot traditionally held stereotypes of automotive technicians as blue-collared workers to one that “recognises the high level of knowledge and technical skills required in the field of IT and electrical systems to excel in this profession”. The BMW High Voltage Expert is a specialised talent who works at the highest level on BMW EVs, servicing and repairing the battery-powered vehicles.

In the same vein of developing the EV ecosystem in Malaysia, the premium carmaker has also made over 1,000 charging facilities available in its network thus far. Access to over 400 of these facilities provided are through partnerships with ChargEV and Yinson Greentech, while the partnership with JomCharge enables access to over 100 locations, Gentari with over 150 facilities as well as approximately 160 spots from new partners such as Shell Recharge with ParkEasy, ChargeN’Go, ChargeSini, Go To-U and FlexiParking. Over 100 BMW i and MINI charging facilities are also available at most authorised dealerships.