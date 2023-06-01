MBSA identifies 67 bays in Section 9, Setia Alam and Section 25 for two-hour parking – awaiting gazette

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 June 2023 11:29 am / 0 comments

Expect to see more two-hour parking lots in MBSA areas soon. The Shah Alam city council has identified 67 public parking bays in Section 9, Setia Alam and Section 25 to be converted to two-hour parking bays, and is currently awaiting the state government’s approval to gazette the streets.

“We have submitted the proposal to the state government. Even with the selected roads gazetted for two-hour parking, there is still ample parking space along other roads that won’t be gazetted,” said Shah Alam mayor Dr Nor Fuad Abdul Hamid after chairing MBSA’s full board meeting in Shah Alam yesterday, reported by The Star.

Those living in areas administered by the neighbouring Subang Jaya city council are no strangers to the two-hour parking system. MBSJ implemented hot zone parking at six busy commercial centres in September 2022, including SS15, Taipan and Bandar Puteri Puchong. In March, MBPJ introduced the same in PJ State, where the banks are.

Even the municipal councils of Kajang and Ampang Jaya have also started two-hour parking, at Jalan Tun Abdul Aziz and Jalan Memanda, respectively. Besides the two-hour limit, these prime bays also attract a higher parking fee. The idea is to prevent people from hogging prime bays in busy areas. What do you think of the two-hour parking system?