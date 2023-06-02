In Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 June 2023 9:45 am / 0 comments

Penang commuters, take note. PLUS has announced two separate lane closures for next week that might add to congestion. One is at the ‘Line N’ on the island and the other is on the mainland, from Sg Dua to Juru.

The first one is a left lane closure at Line N (CH 0.4 – CH 0.7) on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu expressway from Bayan Lepas to Georgetown. The work by IJM Corp will see a closure of the lane from June 6 (next Tuesday) to June 10 (Saturday), 10am to 4pm daily.

The other lane closure involves the rightmost lane at the PLUS highway from Sg Dua to Juru (KM 138.50 – KM 139.30) southbound, just after the exit to the Penang Bridge. For road surface improvement works, this one will be from June 9 (next Friday) till June 10, 8pm till 10am the next day.

Extra congestion is almost a given so exercise patience, follow the the sign boards and crew instructions at the work site, and drive safe.