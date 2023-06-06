Police arrest two men suspected of posing as cops

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 June 2023 4:14 pm / 2 comments

Johor police have arrested two individuals who were believed to be posing as police officers and attempting to stop a vehicle on the North-South Expressway (NSE) northbound. This comes after police opened investigations into a viral video of the incident which was posted on Facebook by Freeman Gan WT recently.

In his posting, Gan said he was driving on the NSE near Kulai at about 5.40am when he noticed a Honda City following him at KM27. He then pulled into a rest stop for a breather before continuing his journey, and at KM37, he saw blue lights flashing behind him.

Realising it was the same City from before, Gan’s passenger began recording a video, which showed three men in the Honda City attempting to signal Gan to stop. The individuals had what appeared to be a police high visibility vest along with a beacon light and flashlight at the time.

Not convinced they were the real deal, Gan did not let the City get in front of him and contacted the police, who told him not to stop and to head to the nearest police station if he was still being followed. By KM71, he had lost sight of the “police car” and stopped at a crowded area.

According to a release, the IPD Kulai criminal investigation department arrested two suspects aged 43 and 48 years old in relation to the incident. One of the suspects is a civil servant with no criminal record, the other has a prior drug-related conviction, the police stated, adding that a high visibility vest, a portable beacon light, a flashlight, a headlamp and a City have been confiscated.

Both suspects are being investigated under Section 170 of the Penal Code and if found guilty, can be punished with a maximum of two years imprisonment or a fine or both. Additionally, under Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967, they can be fined not less than 10 times the value of the goods or RM100,000, whichever is greater, and not more than 20 times the value of the goods or RM500,000, whichever is greater, or imprisonment of not less than six months or not more than five years, or both.