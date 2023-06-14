Petaling Jaya road closures this Sunday for PJ10K run

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 June 2023 2:52 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Petaling Jaya folks, take note. There will be road closures around the city this Sunday, June 18, to make way for the Petaling Jaya 10K (PJ10K) running event.

The race starts at Laman MBPJ on Jalan Yong Shook Lin, and that PJ State thoroughfare will be closed from 11pm on Saturday (June 17) for the setting up of the race village. This stretch will be closed to traffic till 12.30 pm on Sunday, when the race ends.

As for the roads along the 10 km race route, they are Jalan Sultan, Jalan Barat, Jalan Utara, Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Kim, Jalan Prof Diraja Ungku Aziz, Jalan Bukit 11/2, Jalan 12/13, Jalan 12/16, Jalan Kemajuan, Jalan 12/5, Jalan Timur and Jalan Changgai 6/22. The roads will be closed in stages from 4.45 am till 11am.

It’s best to avoid the area on Sunday, if possible. Participants, check out the 10 km route, event layout and parking directions. By the way, race pack collection is on Friday (3pm to 8pm) and Saturday (11am to 6pm) at Dewan Sivik, MBPJ, as per last year. Good luck and may you PB.