Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Mobile Service Unit – the service centre comes to you on a modified Triton

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Paul Tan / 18 June 2023 5:10 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia has launched a new aftersales offering for its customers called the Mitsubishi Motors Mobile Service Unit. It uses a specially equipped Mitsubishi Triton to bring the workshop to you in case you are busy and time does not permit you from booking a normal service appointment.

The mobile service unit is equipped with a Mitsubishi vehicle diagnostic scanner, hydraulic jack with stand, air compressor and tool sets. There’s also room for spare parts such as oil filters and lubricants.

Getting your Mitsubishi serviced has never been easier, just make an appointment and the Mobile Service Unit crew will bring the service to your doorstep. You can book your appointment now or find out more about the service by calling 1800-18-8161.