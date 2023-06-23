2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition makes a return in the US – Blue Flame colour; aero, chassis tweaks

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2023 10:19 am / 1 comment

Toyota USA’s update of its GR line-up for the 2024 model year continues with the GR Corolla, which gets a revised Circuit Edition that makes a comeback. The carmaker previously said the Circuit Edition, which sits above the base Core, would only be offered for one model year.

As with the previous Circuit Edition, you’ll still get a vented hood, gloss black GR sport mesh front grille with functional brake ducts, forged carbon-fibre roof, gloss black rear spoiler and diffuser as well as Torsen limited-slip differentials.

Changes for 2024 include black forged 18-inch aluminium BBS wheels that are similar to the ones fitted to the limited-run Morizo Edition. There’s also a new Blue Flame colour with black side rocker graphics, while the interior features sport seats trimmed in Brin Naub suede and synthetic leather with blue topstitching.

Toyota also revised the mounting bolt used for the steering gear, rear suspension and battery ground, while aluminum sheets added to the front and rear bumpers as well as a change in duct shape to the front bumper airflow outlet help to improve aero.

Mechanically, the GR Corolla soldiers on with the same G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that provides 304 PS (300 hp) and 370 Nm of torque. This is paired with an unchanged GR-Four all-wheel drive system (with three selectable modes) and six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching function.