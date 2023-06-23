Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam closed to traffic for entire weekend, from 6.30pm today till 6am Monday

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 June 2023 4:12 pm / 0 comments

Shah Alam residents, take note. There will a be road closure in the Shah Alam city centre for the whole weekend. The Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam along Jalan Persiaran Bandar Raya will be closed to traffic from 6.30 pm this evening, and will remain so till 6am on Monday.

This road closure is for the Karnival Arus Merah Kuning dan Jelajah Madani event and its preparation.

This is separate from the earlier announced road closures on Sunday for the PKNS Selangor International Race cycling event. That one affects Persiaran Tasik, Persiaran Masjid, Persiaran Kayangan, Persiaran Hishamuddin, Persiaran Sukan, Persiaran Raja Muda, Persiaran Dato’ Menteri, Persiaran Bestari, Persiaran Serai Wangi, Jalan Kristal 7/64 and Jalan Pegaga U12/9. Said roads will be closed in stages from 6am till 2pm on June 25.

In addition, Jalan Indah in Seksyen 14 will be fully closed to traffic from Saturday midnight till 6pm on Sunday. Plenty going on in Shah Alam this weekend, so unless you’re there for the events, it’s best to stay away.