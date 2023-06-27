No KL Car Free Morning this Sun, Hari Raya Haji hols

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 June 2023 1:52 pm / 0 comments

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM this Sunday, July 2. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled due to the Hari Raya Haji holidays.

Hari Raya Aidil Adha, the other name for the special day, falls on June 29. That’s a Thursday, which means it will be a long weekend break for many.

Fans of the KLCFM – where 7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.