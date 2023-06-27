Proton, Affin Bank launch Affiliate Credit Card/-i – 3x points at Proton outlets, 0% instalment for servicing

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 27 June 2023 11:07 am / 4 comments

Proton and Affin Bank have launched an affiliate credit card targeted at Proton owners. The Affin Avance Proton Affiliate Credit Card/-i provides exclusive benefits to Proton customers when they use the card to make payments at Proton outlets.

The Affin Avance Proton Affiliate Credit Card/-i has a lifetime annual fee waiver. Cardholders get 3x Affin Rewards points for dining, online/e-commerce, and transactions at Proton outlets. Other retail transactions will get you 1x points. There’s also hassle-free overdraft/cash line application and 0% easy instalment plan for up to 24 months for transactions at Proton outlets, including car servicing.

“The Affin Avance Proton Affiliate Credit Card/-i was created specifically for Proton customers. By offering a host of benefits and privileges, we believe the affiliate card will further enhance the ownership experience while rewarding them when they service their cars or purchase our products,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.

“Any Proton buyer who finances their purchase with Affin Bank will automatically be offered this new card and we encourage all existing owners to also apply for it to enjoy its special privileges,” he added.

“Affin Bank is proud to be a partner with Proton, Malaysia’s automotive company, in the year it celebrates its 40th anniversary. We believe the collaboration exemplifies the spirit of innovation inherent to both Affin Bank and Proton while helping to reward and grow the customer base for both brands,” said Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah, president and group CEO of Affin Bank.