KL’s Jalan Alor closed to traffic from 6pm, starts July 1

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 June 2023 11:12 am

Jalan Alor, one of KL city’s top tourist spots, will be closed to traffic at night. The signs by DBKL are up, and they show that the closure for vehicles is from 6pm to 3am, daily. The ruling starts tomorrow, July 1.

This means that the bustling food street will be a pedestrian mall every night, which is a good move. As it stands, there’s a narrow single lane left for cars at night as the F&B customers dine al fresco on the street, and there are also people strolling down the road, and crossing. Much safer for all without vehicular traffic.

Also, there’s ‘no rugi’ for vehicles. Coming from the one-way Changkat stretch, one can just proceed to Jalan Bukit Bintang to exit the area. E-hailing cars dropping off customers can do so at the top of Jalan Alor – let the customers walk down the road and take in the atmosphere.