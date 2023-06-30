In Local News / By Mick Chan / 30 June 2023 7:16 pm / 0 comments

Prolintas is distributing qurban meat to 600 asnaf families who reside around the company’s six highways in the Klang Valley, in conjunction with this year’s celebration of Hari Raya Aidiladha.

This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing corporate social responsiblity (CSR) programme under its community core, through which it aims to alleviate the burden of those in need through this festive season, said Prolintas group CEO Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah.

“Prolintas is always concerned about the welfare of the community. On this occasion of Aidiladha, we share our blessings by distributing qurban meat to less fortunate families, as encouraged in Islam,” the group CEO said.

The distribution of qurban meat is carried out in stages throughout the Aidiladha and Tasyrik days, Mohammad Azlan said. Those who will receive the contribution include 100 families in Flat PKNS Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur near the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), and 100 families from PPR Taman Bukit Subang near the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE).

The slaughter and handling of qurban meat are carried out involving mosque and surau congregants from the respective areas, as well as representatives from each Prolintas subsidiary, according to the company’s statement. The meat that has been prepared and packaged is distributed to all identified families on the same day.