KL JPJ issue 1,286 summons in ‘Ops Khas Motosikal’ – no driving licence, road tax most common offences

The Kuala Lumpur road and transport department (KL JPJ) issued a total of 1,286 summonses for various traffic offences during ‘Ops Khas Motosikal’, which began on June 27 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations.
According to KL JPJ deputy director Erick Jusiang, driving without a licence and expired road tax accounting for most of the summonses with 535 notices and 237 notices respectively.
“Other offences include driving without a valid insurance (204 notices), using number plates that do not follow JPJ specifications (115 notices) and no side mirror (58 notices),” he said in a report by Bernama.
The operation was mounted together with the immigration department and also saw 70 foreigners be detained for various offences.
Comments
So how to solve the issue? Abolish license and road tax for bike?
Summons them?
The road tax for motorbikes of 150cc & below is already at RM2. If u don’t want road tax, u can ride a bicycle which also doesn’t need registration & insurance. And if the motorbike licence is abolished, u can expect to see more underaged kids, some whose arms can barely reach the handlebars & some whose feet can barely reach the ground, riding around on their parents’ motorbikes, turning our public roads into their playground.
abolish all private vehicles.
You can join ioma in the intelligence deficient club.