KL JPJ issue 1,286 summons in ‘Ops Khas Motosikal’ – no driving licence, road tax most common offences

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 July 2023 10:18 am / 5 comments

The Kuala Lumpur road and transport department (KL JPJ) issued a total of 1,286 summonses for various traffic offences during ‘Ops Khas Motosikal’, which began on June 27 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations.

According to KL JPJ deputy director Erick Jusiang, driving without a licence and expired road tax accounting for most of the summonses with 535 notices and 237 notices respectively.

“Other offences include driving without a valid insurance (204 notices), using number plates that do not follow JPJ specifications (115 notices) and no side mirror (58 notices),” he said in a report by Bernama.

The operation was mounted together with the immigration department and also saw 70 foreigners be detained for various offences.