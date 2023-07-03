RM1.44 billion allocation across 42 projects for Kelantan rural roads approved, including bridges

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 3 July 2023 10:00 am / 1 comment

An allocation of RM1.44 billion across 42 projects have been approved for the rural roads (JALB) programme in Kelantan, which will include the upgrading of bridges in the state, reports Bernama.

This programme was approved under the Third Rolling Plan (RP3) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, said Kelantan state development action council joint chairman Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who is also the minister of natural resources, environment and climate change in Malaysia.

“For 2023, a total of RM122.95 million has been allocated for the implementation of three projects under JALB, which include road and bridge construction from Kampung Joh to Kampung Belimbing and from Kampung Joh to Kampung Kuala Sat, as well as the road construction project from Kampung Joh to Kampung Mata Ayer, Machang,” said Nik Nazmi.

These projects will complete the rural alternative road network involving the districts of Kota Bharu, Machang and Tanah Merah, the minister said, adding that the three projects are expected to reduce travel times between the three districts by up to 20 minutes and 15 km, respectively.

“The implementation of the JALB project will have an impact on development, create smooth traffic flow and improve economic and social wellbeing, especially in Machang which will no longer be known as a dead town,” Nik Nazmi said.