Touch ‘n Go eWallet – complete payment coverage now for on-street parking in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 July 2023 1:27 pm / 1 comment

Touch ‘n Go (TnG) has announced that its eWallet users are now able to pay for on-street parking at more areas, with the addition of Majlis Perbandaran Klang, Majlis Bandaraya Seremban (Nilai) and Majlis Perbandaran Ampang Jaya to the list of enabled councils, bringing the total of councils to 19.

The company says that this makes TnG eWallet the first digital wallet in Malaysia to offer complete coverage for on-street parking in both Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Other municipalities covered by TnG eWallet include those in Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak and Putrajaya. The 19 councils are:

Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur

Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya

Majlis Perbandaran Kota Bharu

Majlis Perbandaran Kota Bharu: Pasir Tumboh

Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Langat

Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam

Majlis Bandaraya Kuala Terengganu

Majlis Daerah Machang

Majlis Perbandaran Sepang

Majlis Perbandaran Kajang

Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Selangor

Majlis Perbandaran Selayang

Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan

Perbadanan Putrajaya

Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya

Majlis Bandaraya Seremban

Majlis Bandaraya Seremban (Nilai)

Majlis Perbandaran Klang

Majlis Perbandaran Ampang Jaya

“With more than 300,000 users paying their parking fee with Touch ‘n Go eWallet daily, this expansion will bring good news to more users and our aim is to provide nationwide on-street parking coverage. No more skipping payment for parking, and drivers no longer need to search for parking ticket machines or paper tickets,” said TnG Digital CEO Alan Ni.

Making payment for street parking with TnG eWallet is hassle-free. Users simply have to tap on the Parking icon under “Services” on the eWallet home screen, select “Pay For Parking Now” to choose the location and add vehicle details, and then proceed to make the necessary payment.

To encourage more eWallet users to use the parking payment service on the app, TnG is running a promotional campaign from today until August 4. Users who make parking payments with a minimum spending of RM0.40 using the eWallet’s parking feature during the campaign period will be entitled to a one-time cashback of up to RM0.50. The cashback promotion is valid for the first 250,000 eligible transactions and will cease either when the promotion is fully utilised or when the campaign ends.

On top of that, users who make a minimum of five payments during this period, with a spending of at least RM0.40 each time, will also stand a chance to win exciting prizes such as a Playstation 5, Realme phone, or RM100 reload PINs.