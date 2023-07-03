Touch ‘n Go eWallet – complete payment coverage now for on-street parking in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

Touch ‘n Go (TnG) has announced that its eWallet users are now able to pay for on-street parking at more areas, with the addition of Majlis Perbandaran Klang, Majlis Bandaraya Seremban (Nilai) and Majlis Perbandaran Ampang Jaya to the list of enabled councils, bringing the total of councils to 19.
The company says that this makes TnG eWallet the first digital wallet in Malaysia to offer complete coverage for on-street parking in both Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Other municipalities covered by TnG eWallet include those in Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak and Putrajaya. The 19 councils are:
- Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur
- Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya
- Majlis Perbandaran Kota Bharu
- Majlis Perbandaran Kota Bharu: Pasir Tumboh
- Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Langat
- Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam
- Majlis Bandaraya Kuala Terengganu
- Majlis Daerah Machang
- Majlis Perbandaran Sepang
- Majlis Perbandaran Kajang
- Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Selangor
- Majlis Perbandaran Selayang
- Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan
- Perbadanan Putrajaya
- Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya
- Majlis Bandaraya Seremban
- Majlis Bandaraya Seremban (Nilai)
- Majlis Perbandaran Klang
- Majlis Perbandaran Ampang Jaya
“With more than 300,000 users paying their parking fee with Touch ‘n Go eWallet daily, this expansion will bring good news to more users and our aim is to provide nationwide on-street parking coverage. No more skipping payment for parking, and drivers no longer need to search for parking ticket machines or paper tickets,” said TnG Digital CEO Alan Ni.
Making payment for street parking with TnG eWallet is hassle-free. Users simply have to tap on the Parking icon under “Services” on the eWallet home screen, select “Pay For Parking Now” to choose the location and add vehicle details, and then proceed to make the necessary payment.
To encourage more eWallet users to use the parking payment service on the app, TnG is running a promotional campaign from today until August 4. Users who make parking payments with a minimum spending of RM0.40 using the eWallet’s parking feature during the campaign period will be entitled to a one-time cashback of up to RM0.50. The cashback promotion is valid for the first 250,000 eligible transactions and will cease either when the promotion is fully utilised or when the campaign ends.
On top of that, users who make a minimum of five payments during this period, with a spending of at least RM0.40 each time, will also stand a chance to win exciting prizes such as a Playstation 5, Realme phone, or RM100 reload PINs.
Comments
hey almost perfect, but just almost.
Hopefully they can negotiate with more municipals so we can finally have 1 app for all the council parkings in malaysia, or at least most of malaysia.