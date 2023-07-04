JPJ eBid: QS_S number plates bidding ends on July 6

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 July 2023 11:20 am / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced QS_S is the latest number plate series that is available for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Bidding for Sibu’s latest running number series – ‘QS_S’ – began on July 2 and will end at 10pm on July 6. As usual, the results will be revealed the following day on July 7, and bidders will know if they won (or lost) the number plate(s) of their choice via email.

Got a new car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.