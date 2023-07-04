Op Lancar in conjunction with Aidiladha – 7,644 road accidents, 85 deaths recorded from June 28 to July 2

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 July 2023 9:56 am / 0 comments

A total of 7,644 road accidents were recorded from June 28 to July 2 during Op Lancar, which was organised by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha. According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Comm Datuk Mat Kasim Karim, 85 deaths were recorded in 79 road accidents.

Motorcyclists accounted for the majority of fatalities, with 57 deaths (55 riders and two passengers) recorded in 56 accidents. As for cars, 14 fatal accidents with 19 deaths (10 drivers and nine passengers) were recorded during the five-day period.

Meanwhile, three fatal accidents were reported involving three pedestrians, and two drivers of four-wheel drive vehicles lost their lives in two fatal accidents. Mat Kasim also said there were two deaths involving cyclists, while two separate cases involving a MPV and van saw two deaths.

Op Lancar was implemented to monitor and disperse traffic at major highways as well as traffic stops or intersections that are congestion hotspots.