Miri installs violation detection AI camera – catches drivers speeding, using a phone, not wearing seat belt

An upgraded traffic rules violation detection camera system with artificial intelligence (AI) has been installed in Miri to capture evidence of traffic offences and provide data for better policy planning and enforcement, The Borneo Post reports.
According to Sarawak transport minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, the proof-of-concept project is located at the accident-prone Merbau-Miri-Pujut traffic light intersection. It will collect data on drivers’ attitudes and behaviours and is already showing impressive results within one week of its rollout, he noted.
As an example, Lee said a repeat offender was caught on camera for speeding on eight occasions within a week at the intersection, proving the system’s ability to monitor and identify reckless acts among drivers.
以后看到红绿灯上面有CCTV要小心，都是Ai抓哦，没有绑安排带，在车玩手机，抽烟，闯红灯，没有在白线里面，看到绿灯不能lag超过60了，要架慢慢哦，让后面的塞车到上一个红绿灯吧，坐副驾驶的不可以趴在主驾驶，照一清二楚哦…
美里实行了
Posted by Sibu Finger on Tuesday, 4 July 2023
“The trial period would be six months and the results will be presented to the ministry to decide on the next course of action,” Lee said at the project’s launch on July 4. Data collected from the system would be analysed to gain a better insight into traffic behaviour, identify high-risk areas as well as enable data-driven decisions to be made by the ministry and enforcement agencies to improve road safety.
Photos posted by the Sibu Finger Facebook page showed the system is capable of identifying individual vehicles, their licence plates and potential offences committed by the driver such as speeding, running a red light, using a mobile phone and even if they aren’t wearing a seat belt.
Comments
Bring this to Klang Valley. Catch all the idiots who beat the red lights. Govt should introduce an automatic summons payment mechanism whereby the summons value is auto-deducted from the vehicle owner’s bank account. Let the owner settle with the driver (if it’s a different person who drove the car).
u are genius bro
Your bank account not much saving how? Bank permit negative balance?
Provided the vehicles got proper license plate for it to read…or even an original plate since there are fake license plate vehicles roaming around too
What kind of machine learning capability does this “AI” camera has?
More people going to tint the front windshield Extra Dark. I hope the enforcement of catching this violation will also goes up in the same time.
Will these cameras capture steamy actions like kissing, groping, blowing, korek2?
The problem is the motorcycle riders, how to catch them? Also cars with no roadtax and insurance. They knock us, how to claim? Polis only give one more Saman to them and they continue to drive to find more victims. I was one of them