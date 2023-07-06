Miri installs violation detection AI camera – catches drivers speeding, using a phone, not wearing seat belt

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2023 4:49 pm / 8 comments

An upgraded traffic rules violation detection camera system with artificial intelligence (AI) has been installed in Miri to capture evidence of traffic offences and provide data for better policy planning and enforcement, The Borneo Post reports.

According to Sarawak transport minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, the proof-of-concept project is located at the accident-prone Merbau-Miri-Pujut traffic light intersection. It will collect data on drivers’ attitudes and behaviours and is already showing impressive results within one week of its rollout, he noted.

As an example, Lee said a repeat offender was caught on camera for speeding on eight occasions within a week at the intersection, proving the system’s ability to monitor and identify reckless acts among drivers.

“The trial period would be six months and the results will be presented to the ministry to decide on the next course of action,” Lee said at the project’s launch on July 4. Data collected from the system would be analysed to gain a better insight into traffic behaviour, identify high-risk areas as well as enable data-driven decisions to be made by the ministry and enforcement agencies to improve road safety.

Photos posted by the Sibu Finger Facebook page showed the system is capable of identifying individual vehicles, their licence plates and potential offences committed by the driver such as speeding, running a red light, using a mobile phone and even if they aren’t wearing a seat belt.