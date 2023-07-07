MINIfest 2023 happening at Sentul Depot on July 22 – fun activities, MINI showcases, test drives, prizes await

In Cars, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 7 July 2023 11:20 am / 0 comments

If you’re a big fan of MINI, here’s some good news. MINI Malaysia has announced the return of MINIfest, which is set to take place on July 22, 2023 at Tiffin at the Yard at Sentul Depot from 11am to 9pm.

A day of Big Love and Big Fun, the MINI-styled festival will feature a line-up of MINI showcases, including a display of models past and current that represent the legacy of the iconic brand. Meanwhile, vibrant live painting, live entertainment as well as engaging workshops are also part of the event to foster a sense of community amongst the Big Family of MINIacs (MINI enthusiasts).

There will also be various activities for you to take part in, including the MINI Slingshot for adrenaline junkies, along with several carnival games. Additionally, the festival will be supported by a diverse range of brand partners, including car boot vendors, offering a wide variety of products. If you’re famished, 12 renowned food vendors from Tiffin at the Yard will be serving up delectable delights on the day.

MINI Malaysia is also collaborating with Modle Play for the event, with two workshops aimed at empowering young minds by allowing them to design personalised MINI keychains or jewellery or construct a battery-powered MINI scale model.

For adults that are young at heart, test drives will also be available at MINIfest. Those who register for the event can stand a chance to win prizes from MINI Malaysia and its partners through a series of lucky draws that are scheduled to run throughout the day. Head on over to this link to sign up for MINIfest 2023.