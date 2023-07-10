In Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 July 2023 2:20 pm / 4 comments

The festival season may be over, but some good deals continue. Honda Malaysia’s “Julai Mesti Lai” monthly promo for July 2023 is that, and perhaps even better than before.

The campaign is for cars registered in July 2023, with total savings of up to RM9,000. Note that this promo is for cars manufactured in 2023, so you’ll get MY2023 on your car’s birth cert and not some new old stock. Participating models are the City Hatchback, Accord and CR-V.

Naturally, the biggest discount is for the biggest cars here – the Accord D-segment sedan gets RM9,000 off. Prefer a family SUV instead? The CR-V also gets RM6,000 off this month, so take your pick from four variants – 2.0L 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 4WD and the Black Edition.

All five variants of the B-segment City Hatchback – S, E, V, V-Sensing and RS – get RM2,500 off. The five-door hatch without a boot is a more youthful sister of the City sedan, and is a good starter Honda for the younger crowd who might think that the booted City looks a bit ‘family’.

That’s a very decent amount of ‘cashback’ for brand new MY2023 cars, and you may or may not have noticed that incentives in the post-pandemic world aren’t like what they used to be. If you’ve had your eye on one of these Hondas, this is a great opportunity.

