Clyde Cheng appointed president of Great Wall Motor ASEAN – expansion to Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia

Great Wall Motor (GWM) has officially announced Clyde Cheng as the new president of GWM ASEAN. Cheng moves to our region from Russia, one of GWM’s biggest overseas markets. The Baoding-based carmaker hailed the significant appointment for his ‘strategic vision and unparalleled expertise’.

“I am deeply honoured and excited to join GWM ASEAN. This appointment comes at an exciting time as we reinforce our xEV position and expand our presence in the ASEAN region through our ambitious 6+3 ASEAN plan. Our goal is to further solidify our footprint in two additional countries, namely Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia, alongside our existing markets which are Thailand, Laos, Malaysia, Cambodia, Brunei, and the Philippines,” Cheng said, announcing GWM’s new markets.

“Together with the talented team at GWM, we will leverage our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction to drive the brand to new heights and deliver exceptional products and experiences to our esteemed customers,” he added.

The Ora Good Cat was launched in Nov 2022; Haval H6 SUV and Cannon truck are coming soon

Cheng joined GWM in 2002 and in 2019, he took on the role of VP at Haval Russia, where he spearheaded marketing and sales efforts there to establish Russia as one of GWM’s most successful overseas ventures.

In February this year, Cheng returned to China and assumed the position of assistant to the chief growth officer, playing a vital role in advancing the group’s marketing direction from a regional level, networks, user operations, and insurance-related management.

The new ASEAN boss described Malaysia as an important newly emerging xEV market, adding that when compared to Thailand, a more mature xEV market, Malaysia is going through a period of green transition. “GWM Malaysia is proactively working together with government to encourage people to embrace xEVs, not only in terms of enhancing product diversity, but also putting more effort in building a healthier xEV ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

