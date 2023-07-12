In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 July 2023 12:16 pm / 0 comments

Users of the Shah Alam Expressway, more popularly known as Kesas Highway, take note. There will be lane closures and a contraflow at a stretch between the Bandar Puteri and Jalan Kebun interchanges on July 13, 16 and 17. The exact spot is from KM23.0 to KM23.5.

Looks like the lane closure is for all three lanes, which is why the contraflow is needed. It will be done in stages, starting 10pm on affected days till 5am the following morning. While the graphic shows closed lanes on the eastbound side to Subang/KL, the text says westbound to Shah Alam/Klang – anyhow, be extra alert when passing by this section of Kesas.

The lane closures are to facilitate works for the Taiping to Banting West Coast Expressway (WCE), which will go over the Kesas. Specifically, concreting deck slab, opening safety netting and temporary bracket, as well as installation of bridge parapet works. Once again, be extra alert in the area and follow the signs and crew at the contraflow. Drive safe.

Here’s the latest update on the WCE, which is a coastal alternative to the North South Highway, if your start point or destination is closer to the sea.

