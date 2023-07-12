Spectronik Cruiser to undergo 1-year trial in Singapore in Q4 2023 – hydrogen fuel cell LCV with 500 km range

In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 July 2023 4:38 pm / 1 comment

Spectronik, a Singapore-based fuel cell solutions specialist, has announced the first hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicle (LCV) designed in the country will be trialled for a year beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023 at JTC’s Jurong Innovation District (JID).

According to The Straits Times, this marks the first time a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is being trialled in Singapore after nearly 20 years. Previously, a small batch of Mercedes-Benz A-Class F-Cell fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) were on trial in the country but nothing further materialised as it was deemed to be not cost-effective.

Spectronik’s hydrogen-powered LCV is called the Cruiser and is based on a small battery electric vehicle made by Italian company Alke that comes in many configurations (flatbed truck, van, waste collection, etc.).

Retrofitted to accommodate the company’s hydrogen fuel cell system in a flatbed, the Cruiser is said to be able to carry one tonne of cargo. It also offers up to 500 km of range and the truck’s two hydrogen tanks can be refuelled rapidly within just five minutes.

The vehicle is currently undergoing track trials at CETRAN (Centre of Excellence for Testing & Research of Autonomous Vehicles-Nanyang Technological University) to certify its safety and performance before road tests around JTC Cleantech Park, which are targeted to begin in the fourth quarter. Spectronik is also working on running pilots with fleet operators such as food and parcel delivery companies in a variety of real-world settings during the year-long trial.

“The trials will provide proof of concept for the viability of hydrogen fuel in the commercial fleet vehicle space. It will enable prospective customers to experience hydrogen transport solutions first-hand and help us engage with potential customers and provide data to inform the development and production of future vehicles,” said Jogjaman Jap, CEO of Spectronik.

In the next five years, Spectronik plans to bring to market a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles – such as vans and minibuses – on the public roads of Singapore, alongside a hydrogen refuelling station to serve these vehicles – there are no such stations in the country at the moment.

