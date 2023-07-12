Toyota Innova EV spotted road testing in Indonesia – data being collected for electric car conversions

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 12 July 2023 10:09 am / 1 comment

Toyota is testing an all-electric Innova on the roads of Indonesia, reports CNN Indonesia. Recently, Instagram user enno_sutarno91 posted a photo of the fully electric MPV with a valid number plate on the move in Cikampek, a subdistrict of Karawang Regency, West Java.

Anton Jimmy Suwandy, director of marketing at Toyota Astra Motor (TAM), confirmed the road testing was being conducted by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN) – a subsidiary of TAM – but did not reveal further details.

Meanwhile, Bob Azam, TMMIN’s vice president director, revealed to the news outlet that the purpose of the road testing was to gather study data. “Since it was introduced in 2022 as a study car, we have continued to collect internal data on electric car conversions,” said Bob.

The study car being referred to is the Innova EV Concept that made its debut at last year’s Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS). Based on the previous, second-generation Innova sold there, the concept had its original combustion engine swapped out for an electric powertrain. According to the report, the all-electric MPV features a 60-kWh battery and its electric motor drives the front wheels.

Other changes include a closed-off grille, blue accents on the exterior, decals and a new instrument cluster inside the cabin. It is said 30% out of around 10,000 components used for a regular Innova was replaced as part of the EV conversion, which added 400 kg to the vehicle’s weight.

Anton has said in the past that the Innova EV Concept is just an engineering study and it won’t enter series production. With Indonesia pushing its EV agenda, Toyota could use the knowledge gained from such road tests to provide EV conversion kits for models in the country.

The country’s ministry of transportation already has a regulation (Regulation No. 15 of 2022 or MoT 15/2022) in place stipulating the conversion of motor vehicles other than motorcycles with combustion engines to BEVs. In Malaysia, the road transport department (JPJ) has said that EV conversions are not allowed unless it is for special purposes or for tests or trials.

GALLERY: Toyota Innova EV Concept

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.