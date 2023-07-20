AirAsia Superapp introduces rides priced from RM1 at five Klang Valley locations; 3,000 bookings a weekday

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 20 July 2023 3:51 pm / 0 comments

AirAsia has introduced a RM1 promotion for its AirAsia Ride e-hailing service as part of the Payung Rahmah initiative, where users will be able to hail rides from RM1 from selected locations around the Klang Valley from Monday to Friday, after 12pm.

The discounted rate for ride-hailing is applicable to the first 3,000 bookings per weekday, and is subject to a minimum travel booking charge of RM5. This would make the promotion effectively a discount of RM4. The discount is applicable to five selected hotspots which are Putrajaya and Cyberjaya (denoted as one combined area), Bukit Bintang, Bandar Sunway, Bangsar South, and Mont Kiara.

In addition, each booking of the RM1 ride promo will entitle the rider to the ‘Ride, Fly & Stay’ Rahmah Package, for which they will receive the promo code “RAHMAH50” to get a RM50 discount on their hotel booking and flight booking.

The same promo code can be applied for a RM50 discount on hotel bookings at any destination, as well as for RM50 discounts on flights to international destinations via the mobile app’s online travel agent platform.

“We are pleased to announce the Payung Rahmah initiative together with the ministry, led by AirAsia Ride’s unprecedented RM1 promo. This is set to benefit nearly 200,000 people, especially students at schools and universities around the selected locations. We hope this will enable more people to enjoy seamless transportation experiences without compromising their budget,” said Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

“The ministry launched [the Payung Rahmah] programme earlier this year in line with the government’s aim to assist the cost of living of Malaysians. Since then, we have managed to onboard thousands of businesses across key industries in the country that support the same message, and we are excited to include AirAsia Superapp as a prominent brand to offer affordable travel and connectivity, especially through the RM1 AirAsia ride offering,” said minister of domestic trade and cost of living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

AirAsia Ride was launched in August 2021 to compete in the ride-hailing sector comprised of the likes of Grab and other providers, and we sampled the services of the newcomer and those of the established player. Read our impressions, here.

