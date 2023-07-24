European Union plans chrome plating ban from 2024

In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 July 2023 12:40 pm / 0 comments

The European Union (EU) has proposed a plan to ban the use of chrome plating materials from 2024 because of health reasons. The potential move is similar to the California Air Resources Board’s decision to ban the use of hexavalent chromium (also known as chrome 6) by 2039.

Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen and a source of chronic lung cancer, with the airborne emissions given off during the plating process said to be 500 times more toxic than diesel. Chemical fume depressants that can reduce these emissions contain Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are also highly toxic.

The substance was once widely used in automotive parts to fight against corrosion and to add some glitz, but it has been banned for use in new cars sold in the EU since 2003 and Japan since 2008. Alternatives to hexavalent chromium include nickel and zinc plating or thermal spray coating, as well as trivalent chrome.

The proposed ban will likely not affect companies already making new cars without hexavalent chromium, but firms and suppliers working in the classic sector or still rely on traditional chrome plating will have to switch to an alternative material with the same qualities.

Gilles Vidal, chief designer at Renault, told Autocar that even if alternatives are found, he hopes that new materials will be explored. “There are non-polluting solutions being investigated, but I hope there are reasons we can intuitively get away from it,” he said. “It’s time we changed the game a little bit and opened our minds beyond chrome, there are more sustainable alternatives,” he added.

