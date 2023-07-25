EV sales overtook diesels in Europe in June 2023 – 15.1% market share, up 4.4% YoY from June 2022

In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 July 2023 3:08 pm / 0 comments

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the region surpassed diesel models for the first time in June 2023. Data from the association revealed the market share of EVs last month stood at 15.1%, which represents a 4.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 10.7% in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, diesel cars had a market share of 13.4%, down 4% from June 2022. Petrol cars continue to dominate the market in June 2023 with a 36.3% market share, followed by hybrid cars at 24.3%, while plug-in hybrids made up just 7.9%.

In June 2023, new registrations of EVs in the European Union (EU) increased by 66.2% YoY to reach 158,252 units. As for petrol cars, sales increased 11% to hit 379,067 units in June 2023, and in terms of year-to-date figures, over two million units were sold in the EU in the first half of the year, a notable 15.9% increase compared to 2022.

On that mention, YTD market share for EVs up until June 2023 is currently at 12.9%, up 3% from what was recorded last year. Despite the decline in sales of diesel cars, they still make up 14.5% (down from 17.4% in 2022) of the market.

