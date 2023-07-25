PEV TREX Night launched – Malaysia’s first PEV park at Eco Grandeur; from July 22 to Sept 3; free entry

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 25 July 2023 10:19 am / 0 comments

Personal electric vehicles (PEVs) are growing in popularity in Malaysia, and to provide owners with a safe space to have some fun with their PEVs, MSF and EcoWorld have teamed up to launch the PEV TREX Night, which will be held every weekend (7pm to 12am) from July 22 to September 3 at TREX Bike Park in Eco Grandeur, Puncak Alam.

Admission is free, so you only need to bring along your PEV and protective gear, the latter being mandatory for safety reasons. Should you not own a PEV, you can rent an electric scooter from Tryke at the location at a rate of just RM0.50 per minute. Protective gear like helmets and elbow pads can also be rented on-site if you are unable to bring your own.

Friendly staff at TREX Bike Park are also on hand to help you get set up before you take on the different courses available, which are decorated with colour LEDs, glow paint, blacklights and illuminated paths for a unique atmosphere that can only be enjoyed at night.

In the future, MSF and EcoWorld are planning to introduce the Electro Blitz Challenge with a time attack involving e-scooters. This will see racers compete on different courses, with categories being divided by machine type and age/experience.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.