Tata to invest over RM23.4 billion for new UK battery plant – 2026 completion; 40 GWh annual capacity

In Cars, International News, Tata / By Gerard Lye / 25 July 2023 11:20 am / 2 comments

Tata Sons, the parent company of Tata Group, has announced it will build a new global battery gigafactory in the United Kingdom with a capacity to produce 40 GWh of battery cells annually. This will entail an investment of over four billion pounds (about RM23.4 billion).

According to an official release, the facility will begin producing battery cells and packs in 2026 for a variety of applications within the mobility and energy sectors. The new gigafactory will also be one of the largest in Europe when completed and aims to use 100% clean power, while also employing processes like battery recycling to recover and reuse all the original raw materials.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is owned by Tata Motors, which is a subsidiary of Tata Group, and with the British carmaker on the path to a fully electric future, a steady supply of batteries will be essential. There’s also the potential to supply to other carmakers if needed.

Last month, JLR announced that it would source its batteries for next-generation models from Agratas, a subsidiary of Tata Group. Agratas has already announced it will build a battery plant in Gujarat with capacity of 20 GWh annually, with battery packs expected to offer 120 kWh for a range of up to 724 km.

“The Tata group is deeply committed to a sustainable future across all of our business. Today, I am delighted to announce the Tata group will be setting up one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK. Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, Jaguar Land Rover,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman at Tata Sons.

“Tata group’s decision to build their new gigafactory here in the UK – their first outside of India – is a huge vote of confidence in Britain. This will be one of the largest ever investments in the UK automotive sector. It will not only create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons around the country, but it will also strengthen our lead in the global transition to electric vehicles, helping to grow our economy in clean industries of the future,” commented Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister.

