Rafizi Ramli refutes claim government may lower price of RON95, diesel – doing so will affect other initiatives

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 31 July 2023 3:56 pm / 0 comments

Economy minister Rafizi Ramli has said there have been no discussions on fuel prices at the government level, reports Malay Mail and NST. He added that any adjustments on fuel prices would be under the purview of finance ministry as the matter involved subsidies.

Rafizi was commenting on a recent report by MIDF (Malaysian Industrial Development Finance) Research anticipating that the government would reduce the price of fuels, particularly RON95 and diesel. The research said a reduction of 10 sen per litre (from RM2.05 per litre for RON 95 and RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 diesel) would ease inflation and improve the government’s coffers as the Brent crude oil price averaged below the government’s estimates.

“I have not heard about it and there are no discussions regarding any proposal to lower the price of RON95 and diesel. Until now, which is seven months of various economic-related discussions in the government, there has never been a single mention of a proposed lowering of fuel prices. Perhaps MIDF Research can explain where this information was obtained,” said Rafizi. “In fact, the price of crude oil has increased from about mid-USD70s to about USD82 per barrel today,” he added.

In a separate report by FMT today, Rafizi said reducing petrol prices will jeopardise other initiatives and programmes implemented by the government for the people’s benefit. At a Jelajah Madani event in Sungai Tua yesterday, Rafizi said, “people ask why we don’t lower petrol prices. Firstly, our national debt is RM1.5 trillion. We have huge debts, so the government must make choices.”

He went on to say that for every litre of RON95 petrol, the government subsidises RM1, or about two-thirds of the cost, which amounts to RM25 billion. Subsidies for RON95, diesel and electricity surpassed RM80 billion last year, while the government’s source of income was roughly RM300 billion.

“So, if the government has to pay RM80 billion in petrol subsidies, about RM30 billion as interest on loans, and fund workers’ salaries in the hundreds of billions, in the end, we run out of money,” Rafizi explained, adding that other important matters like teachers’ salaries, housing projects for the poor and resolving water woes could not be resolved as a result.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.