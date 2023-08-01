Tesla acquires wireless charging company Wiferion

In International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 1 August 2023 1:46 pm / 0 comments

Tesla has completed its acquisition of Wiferion, a wireless charging company based in Germany, Tesla Mag has reported. In June, Teslarati reported at the time that Tesla’s acquisition of Wiferion was imminent.

The price of the Wiferion acquisition was not stated, though Tesla Mag found that Tesla’s Q2 2023 financial report mentioned an outflow of US$76 million (RM343 million), and there were no other takeovers by Tesla in that period, according to the website.

Earlier this year, a wireless charging device was briefly teased on-screen at the Tesla Investor Day in March. At the time, there was no mention of the wireless charging partner Tesla aimed to engage, though later on it was rumoured that Tesla was set to purchase Wiferion.

Wiferion is described as a leading supplier of automated wireless power supply systems, which has provided more than 100 companies with wireless charging solutions since 2015. The Freiburg, Germany-based company entered the North American market upon reaching a global licensing agreement last year with WiTriCity, Forbes reported.

Other companies have also tried to develop wireless electric vehicle charging systems, such as WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification) by Ideanomics which proposed a wireless, high-power inductive charging system for the Tesla Semi truck programme. This would offer wirelss charging at 500 kW or 1 MW, and its hardware would be implanted into the roadway.

In Malaysia, Tesla is investing significantly in its charging network across the country as part of its official entry in to the Malaysian market, with 12 charging locations online as of two weeks ago, up from the 10 locations initially announced prior to the Malaysian launch of the Model Y.

The first batch of charging outlets by Tesla Malaysia was revealed to be in the B1 basement of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, consisting of eight V3 Superchargers each offering up to 250 kW DC fast charging.

