Kesas Highway motorcycle lane temporary closure – Hicom to Kemuning, 11pm tonight till 5am tomorrow

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 August 2023 11:31 am / 1 comment

Motorcyclists using the Kesas Highway, take note. There will be a temporary closure of the motorcycle lane from KM33.0 (Hicom interchange) to KM30.0 (Kemuning interchange), westbound to Klang. The closure will start at 11pm tonight (August 3) and will be in place till 5am tomorrow.

The temporary closure is to facilitate pavement repair works. Ride safe and follow the signs and crew in the area. See the map above for a clearer picture of the diversion.

