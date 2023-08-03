United E-Motor Indonesia to export e-bikes to Malaysia

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 August 2023 4:31 pm / 4 comments

A new electric motorcycle (e-bike) brand is expected in Malaysia soon, United E-Motor from Indonesia. The United E-Motor brand comes under the aegis of PT Terang Dunia Internusa (PT TDI).

The company has three manufacturing facilities with production geared towards both the domestic and export e-bike markets. Its latest factory is located in Curug, Tangerang Regency, Banten, Indonesia.

In a report in Indonesian daily Tempo, the company’s general manager, Andry Dwinanda, said a deal has been signed with a Malaysian distributor. However, the name of United E-Motor’s Malaysian counterpart was not named.

Established in 1991, United E-Motor has a production capacity of one million units a year across two plants with 1,200 workers located on a 70,000 square meter plot. Its current product lineup consists of four electric scooters with prices ranging from 14.8 million rupiah (RM4,439) to 50 million rupiah (RM14,998).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.