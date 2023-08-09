Japan to deploy faster EV chargers every 70 km along highways by 2030 – subsidies for charging operators

In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 August 2023 3:46 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Japan plans to increase the output of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at highway service areas. The country’s ministry of economy, trade and industry (METI) says it will introduce new standards for fast chargers which will require operators to increase the output to at least 90 kW by 2030.

That’s more than double the current average, while for high-traffic areas and other places with heavy demand, there are plans for chargers to deliver about 150 kW. These guidelines are currently being drafted and will be compiled soon, the report notes.

The ministry pointed out that existing fast chargers have an average output of around 40 kW, with charging times averaging 30 minutes at the moment. With the government looking to shift new car sales to EVs and other electrified vehicles by 2035, increasing charging convenience is of importance.

To aid operators, the ministry says it will subsidise the cost to switch existing chargers to ones capable of delivering 90 kW. It also stated that the guidelines will require chargers to be installed every 70 km along highways, echoing a similar decision made by the European Union.

Other areas that need addressing include billing, with pay-as-you-go systems based on output volume set to be the norm as opposed to pricing based on charging time. The former is widely used in other countries, and METI will look to promote it.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.