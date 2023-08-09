Perodua Ativa to get radar-based ASA system? Daihatsu Rocky with updated ADAS seen in Malaysia

In Cars, Daihatsu, Local News / By Mick Chan / 9 August 2023 11:29 am / 0 comments

Images of a Daihatsu Rocky with radar-based Advanced Safety Assist have been posted to Facebook by Hassanal Zafar, showing the compact crossover in an area that appears to be Dengkil, Selangor. The partial, frontal image of the Rocky reveals a sensor located within its front grille, below the Daihatsu logo which is likely for the radar housing.

The debut of the Perodua Ativa in 2021 brought the ASA 3.0 safety suite with pre-collision warning, pre-collision braking (AEB), front departure alert and pedal misoperation control as standard across all variants.

First introduced in 2017 for the 2018 Perodua Myvi, ASA uses a stereo camera-based setup, and this trade plate-wearing Rocky appears to retain its camera housing at the top of its windscreen. The system was then updated to become ASA 2.0 with the Aruz bringing higher operation speeds and pedestrian protection.

Outwardly, the Rocky sighted here appears otherwise unchanged in its external appearance, wearing its regular bodywork in front and at the rear. From launch, the Rocky has been installed with a 1.0 litre turbocharged inline-three engine that outputs 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm from 2,400 rpm to 4,000 rpm, driving the front wheels through a D-CVT; this is the configuration also fund in the Perodua Ativa.

A more recent variant of the national carmaker brand’s crossover is the Ativa Hybrid, which was announced August 2022 and became available on a subscription basis the following month. We’ve compared the ICE version with the Hybrid; read our report, here.

At present, the 2023 Perodua Ativa starts from RM62,500 in X trim, ranging up to RM73,400 for the top AV variant with the two-tone special metallic paint scheme with the black roof, according to the Perodua website.

