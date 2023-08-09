Perodua issues statement on dress code etiquette notice at service centre in Kuantan, Pahang

Following emergence on social media of a dress code etiquette notice photographed at a Perodua service centre, the national carmaker has issued an official statement on the matter.
“It has come to our attention that there has been an issue regarding an irregular ‘dress code etiquette’ notice which was displayed at the Perodua Service Centre in Kuantan, Pahang.
“We would like to inform you that we have already taken immediate action by removing the signage. This particular dress code etiquette is not aligned with our official guidelines and we are now conducting an official investigation into the matter followed by corrective measures to ensure that such an incident does not repeat itself,” read a statement by Perodua Sales COO, JH Rozman Jaafar.
We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience experienced by our valued customers at the Perodua Service Centre,” the statement concluded.
Hidup kerajaan PAS.. Semoga Tuhan berkati PAS..
Not Gomen office so dont blame the state gomen ya. Selangor pon ada buat jugak tau.
PAS suka hati tafsirkan ayat2 Quran utk kepentingan politik masih dapat berkat ke?
More and more people transforming into extremists.. Those who cannot control their lust, where even wearing shorts is an affront, are the same ones that end up violating animals and underaged kids.
Yep you only see those cases happening in their area.
In the past all these are legal, it is only man that made things illegal. Same as smoking weed, in the past is illegal now it is legal. Nothing is immutable or perpetual.
So what is legal or illegal as even laws are in flux. As well human morality are changable and terms such as what constitutes an extremist is flawed as the logic cannot withstand the perpetuity of time. Only the law of animal kingdom have remained constant through the evolution of life.
Who would have thought that looking at knees would give some people raging hardons
Those dudes r using “their moral thermometers’ at a perodua service centre,oh my gaud.
If your girlfriend so happen to wear a tight tanktop,with a voluptious buxom figure…oh my…r the salesmen salivating,without control,semen seeping thro their trousers?
Those people who r so self righteous…pls give solutions how to STOP a dad raping his 9 year old daughter,a grandpa raping his 10year old cucu,a mum suffocating her toddler to death etc.
The blardy Perodua staff should be sacked n sent to a workplace where he/she can preach to hardened drug addicts,pushers,call girls etc.
Dont be surprised,one fine day “LADIES WITHOUT CHASTITY BELTS ..no entry “.
This is a tiny dose of what comes next when the overzealous is in power.
serioussssss… need to wear tie to service car at P2 in Pahang! tahap gaban nie
need to wear tie ah? you ingat apa? i orang miskin yang beli perodua je…aduh…
PERHATIAN
Boycott this BS outlet.
Boycott perodua
Perodua an extremist car company
From educated and civilized to uneducated & uncivilized attire,, wth
When people go to fine dining restaurant, they never label restaurant owner as extremist. Because it is inherited from white man tradition.
When non-white man tried to enforce ethic at their own place, suddenly they were labelled extremist.
If that guideline for the staff , that is understable Why are you enforcing on your customers ?
its time to buy proton.
Walaun staff tak boleh concentrate nampak paha putih licin. Nanti tertuang coolant masuk enjin. Jahanam jadinya.
Luckily I don’t buy Perodua cars anymore. Hahaha, need to wear a tie to the buy/service car now?