Perodua issues statement on dress code etiquette notice at service centre in Kuantan, Pahang

In Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 9 August 2023 5:21 pm / 21 comments

Following emergence on social media of a dress code etiquette notice photographed at a Perodua service centre, the national carmaker has issued an official statement on the matter.

“It has come to our attention that there has been an issue regarding an irregular ‘dress code etiquette’ notice which was displayed at the Perodua Service Centre in Kuantan, Pahang.

“We would like to inform you that we have already taken immediate action by removing the signage. This particular dress code etiquette is not aligned with our official guidelines and we are now conducting an official investigation into the matter followed by corrective measures to ensure that such an incident does not repeat itself,” read a statement by Perodua Sales COO, JH Rozman Jaafar.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience experienced by our valued customers at the Perodua Service Centre,” the statement concluded.

