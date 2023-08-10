PLUS anticipates 1.9 million vehicles a day on peak days for 2023 state elections; planning advised

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 10 August 2023 3:14 pm / 1 comment

PLUS Malaysia (PLUS) is fortifying its highway operations to accommodate highway traffic that is anticipated to reach up to 1.9 million vehicles a day on peak days for the upcoming state elections, the highway operator said in a statement. Six states – Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Penang will be holding elections this weekend.

Users who are planning to return to their hometowns to get to their designated polling locations are advised to plan their journey properly, as well as for the return journey into the Klang Valley, said PLUS senior general manager of operations Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz.

The ramping up of highway operations includes those for facilities at toll plazas as well as rest and service (R&R) areas to better accommodate the upcoming traffic surge on the highway, to help the highway-using public enjoy a comfortable journey.

All highway maintenance, upgrading and construction works that require lane closures will be temporarily stopped from August 11 to 13, except for emergency works such as the clearing of accidents, as well as critical or emergency repair work, Mohd Yusuf continued.

The highway operator is also ensuring that all public facilities such as restrooms, suraus and petrol stations at R&Rs and lay-bys operate 24 hours a day, and encourages motorists to take rest breaks every two hours of driving.

Users can download the PLUS mobile application to aid in journey planning as well as to receive the latest traffic information for the highway. Users can alternatively also follow traffic reports through Twitter (now X) through their handle @PlusTrafik, the Putri chatbot, electronic (VMS) signage at selected locations, from the PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000, local radio stations as well as through Waze or Google Maps.

