Penchala Link roadworks every night, Aug 21-Sep 1

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 August 2023 1:03 pm / 0 comments

Take note, Penchala Link users. Sprint, which is under Litrak, has announced lane closures for road resurfacing work at the Penchala Link. The roadworks will happen every night 11pm till 6am the following morning, from today (August 21) till September 1.

The resurfacing works will be happening on two stretches. The first is KM5.0 to KM3.0 heading to Mont Kiara. Specifically, this is from the Petronas station to the Bukit Kiara toll plaza. The second stretch is on the other side – from KM3.0 (Bukit Kiara toll plaza) to KM5.0 (TTDI exit).

Drive safe if you’re using the Penchala Link and car guys, this won’t be a good time for a nice tunnel run. In other news, Litrak has announced trials for the open toll payment system on its LDP and Sprint highways, which means that you can now pay toll using debit/credit cards.

