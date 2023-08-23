MG plans to build an assembly plant in Indonesia

In Cars, International News, MG / By Anthony Lim / 23 August 2023 10:56 am / 0 comments

Thai-spec MG 4 Electric

Chinese automaker SAIC Motor is reportedly planning to set up a MG assembly plant in Indonesia to accelerate its growth in the country. According to news reports, MG Motor Indonesia said that it is targeting to begin construction of the facility in early 2024.

No details were revealed about the plant, including its location, but the company said more details would be revealed in the coming future.

Arief Syarifudin, MG Motor Indonesia’s director of marketing and PR, said the aim of building a factory in Indonesia was to bring the brand closer to Indonesian consumers through the national supply chain. At present, MG vehicle models in the republic are still imported from Thailand.

“This decision is a form of our dedication to continuing to invest and grow with the people of Indonesia,” he said. He added that local production is expected to have a positive impact on human resource development and the Indonesian economy.

“MG is also ambitious to create jobs and open up opportunities for cooperation with local vendors, so they participate in supporting national economic growth,” he said.

The brand presently has the MG 4 EV, which is available in two variants, fronting its push into electrification in Indonesia. The MG 4 Ignite goes for Rp 649.9 juta (RM200,974), while the price of the higher-specification Magnify I-Smart has yet to be revealed. The company also showcased the ZS EV at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), but has not stated when it will begin selling the model in the country.

GALLERY: MG 4 at the 2023 Bangkok Intl Motor Show

