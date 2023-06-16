MG 4 EV now sold in Indonesia – 51 kWh batt, 425 km range, Magnify and I-Smart variants, from RM200k

In Cars, International News, MG / By Danny Tan / 16 June 2023 10:43 am / 3 comments

Thai-spec MG 4 Electric shown

The MG 4 EV, which we showed you from BIMS 2023 a few months back, is now on sale in Indonesia. While the electric hatchback starts from RM111k in Thailand, the lower of two variants in Indonesia starts from RM200k. Specifically, the MG 4 Ignite is selling for Rp 649.9 juta (RM200,974). The price of the top-spec Magnify I-Smart is yet to be revealed by MG Motor Indonesia.

As with Thailand, the MG 4 in Indonesia is powered by a 170 PS/250 Nm electric motor juiced by a 51 kWh battery with MG’s liquid cooling system. There are five driving modes – Eco, Normal, Sport, Custom, Snow – and four levels of energy regeneration in what MG calls KERS. The range per full charge is 425 km in the NEDC cycle, which will translate to below 400 km in the more realistic WLTP.

For charging, the MG 4 takes in AC power up to 6.6 kW and DC fast charging is up to 88 kW; with the latter, going from 10% to 80% SOC takes 35 minutes. Leaving the car to charge overnight with the wallbox takes around eight hours and 30 minutes.

The MG 4 Electric is 4,287 mm long and 1,836 mm wide, which is 58 mm shorter but 88 mm wider than a Honda City Hatchback. Typical of space efficient EVs without bulky engines, the MG’s wheelbase (2,705 mm) is relatively long versus its footprint.

In the metal, the MG 4 is distinctive and certainly stands out from the ICE hatchback crowd. With sharp eyes and no front grille, it also differentiates itself from the rest of the MG range, which typically have a Mazda-style fascia.

The rear end has more drama. The disjointed beltline rises to rear lights that are full width and wraparound. It’s part of a rear deck of a spoiler that’s so protruding, it can be a makeshift bar table. The flat surface has an illuminated pattern of random red lines.

The MG 4’s dashboard is very clean and minimalist in design, featuring a full-width vent strip and a squared-off steering wheel. Of course, there’s a large central screen, but what’s unique here is that the 10.25-inch landscape touchscreen has a row of physical buttons underlining it. Also cool is that “nightstand” holding the gear selector.

Indonesia’s base Ignite spec loses the Magnify’s 360-degree cameras, fancy rear spoiler, LED detailing on the rear lights and gloss black window surrounds. Inside, the entry spec EV comes without wireless charging and the theme is all-black (versus two-tone). Elsewhere, the Ignite loses out on the Magnify’s namesake I-Smart telematics as well as some ADAS features such as blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert with braking. AEB, LDW and ACC are present, though.

In Thailand, there are two variants of the MG 4, the D for 869,000 baht (RM115,806) and the X for 969,000 baht (RM129,133). Looks like we’re missing out a fair bit of good EV value (based on the Thai price, not Indonesia’s) without SAIC’s MG in our market – what do you think of that and the funky MG 4?

GALLERY: MG 4 at the 2023 Bangkok Intl Motor Show