LPT Bentong Barat entrance closed, August 24-25

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 August 2023 9:42 am / 0 comments

Take note, Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) users, especially those who enter the highway in Bentong. Highway operator Anih has announced the closure of the LPT’s Bentong Barat entrance for today and tomorrow, August 24-25.

The closure is to facilitate maintenance works, and the alternative is the Bentong Timur interchange, which fortunately isn’t far away.

Also, the LPT’s Lanchang Timur and Barat R&Rs will be closed for maintenance this morning until 1pm. Alternative R&Rs on the east-west highway are at Genting Sempah and Temerloh Barat. Drive safe and always stop for a break if you’re feeling sleepy.

