NKVE lane closures and contraflow between KM14.9 & KM16.2 for LRT3 works – August 26-28, 11pm to 5am

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 24 August 2023 10:15 am / 0 comments

Setia Utama LRT 3, the main contractor of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project, has announced there will be intermittent lane closures and traffic diversions on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) to facilitate LRT3 project-related works.

Scheduled to take place from this Saturday (August 26, 2023) to Monday (August 28, 2023) between 11pm to 5am, KM14.9 to KM16.2 of the NKVE will be affected by the works and motorists will be diverted accordingly.

For those heading from Shah Alam/Subang towards Kuala Lumpur/Sungai Buloh, they will be diverted to the opposite side of the NKVE via contraflow traffic. Three lanes will be made available to motorists travelling in the opposite direction from Kuala Lumpur/Sungai Buloh to Shah Alam/Subang.

Meanwhile, motorists heading towards the Petronas and Shell stations from Shah Alam/Subang will be diverted to the rightmost lane near the Vista Subang Apartment. If you’re heading towards Kuala Lumpur/Sungai Buloh from the Petronas station, you will be will be diverted to the leftmost lane and straight back onto the NKVE.

Lastly, motorists from Kuala Lumpur/Sungai Buloh on the rightmost lane will be diverted to the middle lane of NKVE when approaching the flagman controlling the contraflow. In an official release, Setia Utama LRT 3 apologised for any inconvenience caused to the public.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.